Sergio Aguero Declares Himself Fit For Argentina And Manchester City

Sergio Aguero has declared himself fit after picking up a calf strain on international duty and praised the pickiness of Pep Guardiola since his arrival at Manchester City, who have confirmed team-mate Bacary Sagna will be out for three weeks with an injury sustained while away with France.

Aguero suffered the calf strain in training with Argentina, but he is now expecting to feature in their World Cup qualifier with Paraguay on Tuesday.

The City striker also spoke about the changes Guardiola has made since taking over and highlighted the "picky" Spaniard's demands regarding pressing.

"Pep is very picky about everything," he told Ole. "It's good. The good thing is that I'm getting used to him and automatically going straight in to pressing the centre-backs.

"Instead, here in the national team out there against Peru [a 2-2 draw] I didn't press and I realised.

"It is getting used to do that and in that."

Regarding his injury, Aguero added: "I'm quite well now, you get physical fitness playing, not training.

"[Argentina coach Edgardo] Bauza has the decision – I'll be available for Tuesday.

"I'm much better. After the Peru game I had two days to make the recovery and I did a little bit of football today. I'm quite well."

City revealed that defender Sagna, who also picked up an injury on international duty, will probably be out until November.

A brief club statement read: "Sagna was injured while on international duty with France and has suffered a hamstring pull - he is likely to return in early November."