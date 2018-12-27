Español
Sarri: 'Stupid People' Do Not Represent Chelsea Fans

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri responded angrily to reports of fans singing racist songs during Wednesday's Premier League clash with Watford.

Maurizio Sarri slammed "stupid people" for tarnishing the reputation of Chelsea fans after new allegations of anti-Semitic chanting emerged from the win at Watford.

A small section of traveling Blues supporters were reportedly heard singing a racist song at Vicarage Road on Wednesday.

The club earlier this month condemned the "abhorrent" acts of individuals who allegedly voiced anti-Semitic sentiments during the Europa League trip to Hungarian side Vidi.

Sarri criticized the offending individuals but claimed the behavior was not indicative of the club's broader supporter base.

SARRI RESPONDS TO STERLING ABUSE INVESTIGATION

"I didn't hear anything. But I think first of all I want to speak with my club. Second, I don't want to generalize," the Italian told reporters.

KANTE RESPONDS TO STERLING RACIAL ABUSE ALLEGATION

"For the 99 per cent of cases, our fans are very good, are wonderful. Then in every community I think there are some stupid [people].

"Altogether we have to fight against the stupid people, but not against the Chelsea fans."

The Vidi incident came five days after the club and Metropolitan Police launched investigations into allegations that Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling was racially abused in a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.

