Salah Named 2018 African Player Of The Year

Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah named African Player of the Year for the second year in a row

Mohamed Salah has been named African Player of the Year for the second time in succession.

Salah defended his crown after scoring 44 goals for Liverpool and Egypt in 2018.

 

He finished as the 2017-18 Premier League Golden Boot winner with 32 goals.

Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also made the three-man shortlist for the award.

EGYPT REPLACES CAMEROON AS 2019 AFCON HOSTS

