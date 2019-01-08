Salah Named 2018 African Player Of The Year

Mohamed Salah has been named African Player of the Year for the second time in succession.

Salah defended his crown after scoring 44 goals for Liverpool and Egypt in 2018.

Mohamed Salah is the African Player of the Year 2018. For the second time in a row #AiteoCAFAwards18 pic.twitter.com/iLKIFDnZqB — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 8, 2019

He finished as the 2017-18 Premier League Golden Boot winner with 32 goals.

Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also made the three-man shortlist for the award.

