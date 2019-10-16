Reports: Man United Had Doubts About Joao Felix

GOAL

Manchester United decided against a summer swoop for Atletico Madrid starlet Joao Felix, according to The Athletic.

It is claimed that the Red Devils' scouts felt that the 19-year-old, who moved to the Wanda Metropolitano for a hefty £113 million ($144m) fee, might not have had the required physicality to cope with the Premier League.

GOLDEN BOY 20-MAN SHORTLIST ANNOUNCED

In addition, there were also concerns regarding whether the youngster could sustain his incredible form outside of his home country.