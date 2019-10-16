Español
Reports: Man United Had Doubts About Joao Felix

Manchester United reportedly passed on Atletico Madrid phenom Joao Felix because scouts didn't think he was physically ready for the Premier League

Manchester United decided against a summer swoop for Atletico Madrid starlet Joao Felix, according to The Athletic.

It is claimed that the Red Devils' scouts felt that the 19-year-old, who moved to the Wanda Metropolitano for a hefty £113 million ($144m) fee, might not have had the required physicality to cope with the Premier League.

In addition, there were also concerns regarding whether the youngster could sustain his incredible form outside of his home country.

