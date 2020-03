GOAL

Wolves are preparing to launch a £71 million ($92m) summer bid for Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez - as the Daily Mail reports.

The Colombia international only has one year left to run on his current deal at Santiago Bernabeu, with the Blancos keen to cash in on an out-of-favour figure when the transfer market re-opens.

Wolves are ready to table a lucrative offer for James, who has only featured in 13 games for Madrid this season.