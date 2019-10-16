Report: Tottenham Make Contact With Mourinho

Tottenham have made contact with Jose Mourinho amid uncertainty over manager Mauricio Pochettino, reports SoccerLink.

Pochettino's future in London is up in the air following Tottenham's poor start to the season, highlighted by a humiliating 7-2 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich.

While Pochettino is not facing the sack, Spurs have sounded out Mourinho about whether the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss would be interested.

Mourinho has been out of a job since he was sacked by Manchester United in December and is reportedly waiting in the wings to return to the Premier League.

According to Lyon's president, Jean-Michel Aulas, the Portuguese turned down an offer to take charge of the Ligue 1 folllowing Sylvinho's dismal, citing his desire to return to England.