Report: Tottenham Make $67m Bid For Betis Midfielder Lo Celso

Tottenham have made a €60 million ($67m) bid for Real Betis and Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, BBC Sport is reporting.

While the $67 million bid from Tottenham would be a huge splash for a club that has not made a signing in the past two transfer windows, the BBC report says that Lo Celso's release clause with Betis is €100 million ($111.7m) and the Seville side will push to sell him for closer to that price.

Lo Celso originally joined Betis on loan from PSG, but the LaLiga side made the deal permanent in April with a $25 million purchase option.

The 23-year-old made 45 appearances for Real Betis this past season, scoring 16 goals and adding six assists in all competitions.

Lo Celso is in Argentina's squad for the Copa America this summer.