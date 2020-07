GOAL

Sevilla have received two bids from England for highly-rated defender Diego Carlos, Goal has learned, with the Brazilian having sparked talk of interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.

Barcelona have also been linked with the South American, who has a €75m (£68m/$86m) release clause in his contract.

The 27-year-old centre-half was snapped up by Sevilla in the summer of 2019 for just €15 million (£14m/$17m) from Nantes – in another show of Monchi’s transfer acumen.