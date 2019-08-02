Report: Manduzkic to Follow Dybala to Man United as Lukaku Agrees Terms with Juventus

Growing reports suggest Juventus pair Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala are being pushed to join Manchester United.

United striker Romelu Lukaku has agreed a $11million salary with Juventus, according to Goal, as the Red Devils look to sign Dybala in exchange.

Dybala is reportedly demanding $14.5m to make the move to Manchester, with the deal hinging on the Argentina international swapping Turin for Old Trafford.

Tuttosport, Goal and other outlets are also claiming Mandzukic has been discussed with United, in what would be a separate transfer.

It is going to be a busy couple of days, with the Premier League window set to slam shut on August 8.