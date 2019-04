GOAL

Manchester City view the Atletico Madrid midfielder as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho.

City are ready to break their transfer record to land Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri, reports The Telegraph.

Pep Guardiola is looking for a long-term replacement for Fernandinho, with the Brazilian turning 34 next month.

Rodri's release clause is €70 million (£60.6m/$78.4m), which would narrowly surpass the club-record fee of £60m that City paid for Riyad Mahrez in the summer.