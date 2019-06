GOAL

The Reds will compete with Barcelona and Manchester United to sign the Ajax defender.

Liverpool are in the race to sign Matthijs de Ligt, reports Bild.

Following the club's Champions League triumph, the club is going to push to sign the Ajax defender, who would partner with Dutch team-mate Virgil van Dijk.

DE LIGT UNDECIDED AMID BARCA AND UNITED RUMORS

Barcelona have been seen as the favourites to sign de Ligt while Manchester United are also said to be interested.