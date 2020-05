GOAL

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele is the subject of interest from Liverpool - according to Mundo Deportivo.

Jurgen Klopp has always been a keen admirer of the Frenchman, who has been tipped to leave Camp Nou when the transfer market reopens.

REPORT: BARCA READY TO SEND DEMBELE OUT ON LOAN

Dembele has also been linked with Juventus, despite the fact he has missed the majority of the 2019-20 season through injury.