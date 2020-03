GOAL

Leicester City have identified Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho as a transfer target - according to SPORT.

The Brazilian is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, but the German champions are unlikely to take up the option to sign him permanently for €120 million (£106m/$131m) this summer.

Leicester are now hoping to lure Coutinho to the King Power Stadium on loan, but may face competition in the race for his signature from Manchester United and Chelsea.