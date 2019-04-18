Report: Hazard Has Reached Real Madrid Agreement

GOAL

Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Eden Hazard although they will not go all out to secure Paul Pogba from Manchester United, Marca reports.

Zinedine Zidane's side have apparently settled on a fee of around €100 million (£87m/$113m) with Chelsea and will announce the deal for the Belgian in due course.

The Madrid boss is also an admirer of Pogba, but the club's hierarchy remain unconvinced over his ability to decide important matches, with his performances against Barcelona not helping matters.

Christian Eriksen, Ajax duo Matthijs de Ligt and Donny van de Beek and Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are all also apparently on Madrid's radar but it remains to be seen if they'll sign any of them.