REPORT: Chelsea Weigh Up Shock Hazard Return From Real Madrid

Eden Hazard spent seven seasons with Chelsea, producing some of his best football, and may be in line for a return from Real Madrid.

Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Eden Hazard could make a sensational return to Chelsea and end his underwhelming spell with Real Madrid, reports AS.

Chelsea are weighing up a shock move for the Belgium attacking midfielder, who spent seven years with the Blues.

Hazard has battled against injuries and poor form in Spain, making just 43 appearances and scoring five goals in two seasons.

The report did not disclose any financial details but cited Hazard's strong connection with Chelsea's squad and desire to re-discover his best football.

