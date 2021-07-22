REPORT: Chelsea Weigh Up Shock Hazard Return From Real Madrid

Eden Hazard could make a sensational return to Chelsea and end his underwhelming spell with Real Madrid, reports AS.

Chelsea are weighing up a shock move for the Belgium attacking midfielder, who spent seven years with the Blues.

Hazard has battled against injuries and poor form in Spain, making just 43 appearances and scoring five goals in two seasons.

The report did not disclose any financial details but cited Hazard's strong connection with Chelsea's squad and desire to re-discover his best football.