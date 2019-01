GOAL

AC Milan and Juventus have rejected Chelsea's loan proposal for Gonzalo Higuain, according to Tuttosport.

The Blues had hoped to secure the Argentine's signature on a temporary deal until the end of the season, after holding talks with the player's brother in London.

Higuain is currently on a season long-loan with Milan from Juve and the Bianconeri are only willing to listen to permanent transfer offers for the 31-year-old at this stage.