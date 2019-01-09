Report: Atlanta United Tell Newcastle To Up Bid For Almiron

GOAL

Newcastle United must considerably improve their bid for Miguel Almiron if they are to persuade Atlanta United to part ways with the playmaker, according to the Guardian.

ATLANTA YET TO RECEIVE A "SERIOUS" ALMIRON OFFER

The Magpies are yet to get anywhere near Atlanta's £30 million ($38m) evaluation, although personal terms have apparently already been agreed with the 24-year-old.

REPORT: REAL BETIS IN PURSUIT OF ALMIRON

Reports had suggested Newcastle had ended their interest in Almiron due to his wage demands, but these latest claims suggest that is not the case.