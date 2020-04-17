Premier League Still Committed To Finishing Season

The Premier League still remains committed to completing the 2019-20 season, though "all dates are tentative" over a resumption.

All 20 top-flight clubs were present at a meeting on Friday for further talks over the campaign amid the continued suspension of the competition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league was halted on March 13, initially until April 3, though the extent of the COVID-19 outbreak means it is still unclear exactly when proceedings will be able to restart.

An extension will be necessary to fit in the backlog of fixtures, with the meeting allowing stakeholders to hold discussions over "possible scheduling models".

"In common with other businesses and industries, the Premier League and our clubs are working through complex planning scenarios," a widely reported Premier League statement read.

"We are actively engaging with stakeholders, including broadcast partners, and our aim is to ensure we are in a position to resume playing when it is safe to do so and with the full support of the government.

"The health and wellbeing of players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters are our priority and the League will only restart when medical guidance allows.

"Today's shareholders' meeting provided an opportunity to discuss possible scheduling models. It remains our objective to complete the 2019-20 season but at this stage all dates are tentative while the impact of COVID-19 develops."

The United Kingdom has now had over 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 14,000 deaths during the global health crisis.

The Premier League initially suspended all fixtures after Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the virus last month.