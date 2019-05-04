Pogba's Brother Hints At Summer Move

GOAL

Florentin Pogba says "things are going to happen" in the summer as he discussed his brother Paul's Manchester United future and whether he could potentially leave the club.

The France World Cup winner continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid off the back of another uninspiring season at Old Trafford.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane has previously been vocal in his admiration for Pogba, admitting in March that he would be interested in taking him to the Bernabeu.

He said at the time: "He [Pogba] has always said that, after Manchester, Madrid has always interested him. So when his experience at Manchester ends, why not come here to Madrid?"

And with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team struggling to qualify for next season’s Champions League, the midfielder reportedly told friends this week that he has no intention of remaining at United beyond this season and is desperate to join up with Zidane in Madrid.

ZIDANE SAYS "WE'LL SEE" TO POGBA TRANSFER RUMORS

Atlanta United defender Florentin Pogba has since been asked about his brother's future and while he didn't know if he will decide to leave United in the summer, he did say "things can happen" in regards to possible transfer activity.

"I don’t know [if Pogba will stay at United]," he told AS. " A lot of things can happen in football.

"I could tell you one thing today and another thing tomorrow. Things are going to happen. Summer’s coming. We’ll see if he stays, if he goes.

"At the moment [all I want] is for my brother to be happy, to be playing like he knows how to say and that’s it.

SOLSKJAER BELIEVES POGBA WILL STAY AT MAN UNITED

"In my opinion, he’s done a good job and we can see Manchester are going to have it tough to qualify for the Champions League. We’ll see how it turns out."

United need two wins from their final two Premier League games and for other results to go their way as they look to return to the Champions League next term.

Solskjaer’s team were given a football lesson by Barcelona as they were knocked out of this season’s competition at the quarter-final stage.

POGBA VS. PFA PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE YEAR

If they fail to finish in the top four they well be left to compete in the Europa League for the second time in four seasons, though their star midfielder may already have made up his mind about his future.

Pogba has scored 31 goals in 133 games for United since joining from Juventus in 2016, but has failed to live up to the expectations generated by his world-record transfer fee.