Pogba Says Mbappe And Rashford The Present And Future

Manchester United star Paul Pogba said Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Red Devils forward Marcus Rashford are "the present and the future of football".

Pogba's France team-mate Mbappe, 22, has established himself as one of Europe's finest players, having won the World Cup and four Ligue 1 titles amid ongoing links to LaLiga powerhouse Real Madrid.

Rashford – Pogba's club team-mate at Old Trafford – has become a key member for United and England, while the 23-year-old has been hailed for his off-field work to assist underprivileged children.

Pogba lauded the exciting duo in a Q&A session with United fans.

"They're two big, big, big talents. I think they are so young and so talented," Pogba said when asked about Mbappe and Rashford.

"They achieved so much for their young age. I think they are the present and the future of football."

Pogba was also asked to weigh into the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

Barcelona superstar Messi has won a record six Ballon d'Or awards, while Juventus foe Ronaldo has five to his name as the pair continue to shatter records amid debate as to who is the greatest of all time.

"It's a nice but trick question as there is no best for me," Pogba replied. "Two different players. They are two players who both bring joy to watch.

"Any people are going to have their own opinion of them, just two legends. Me, I would just say they are two legends and not one is better than the other one. Just two people that give us football players, or football lovers, joy to watch."