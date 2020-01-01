Mourinho Admits To Being "Rude To An Idiot" During Tottenham Defeat

Jose Mourinho said he was rightfully shown a yellow card during Tottenham's defeat to Southampton on Wednesday.

The Portuguese manager was booked by referee Mike Dean after being involved in a confrontation with a member of the Saints' backroom team.

And Mourinho admitted that he certainly deserved to be punished for his actions while adding a blatant dig in the process.

Jose Mourinho on his yellow card today 😳 pic.twitter.com/1N2rTiB2qp — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 1, 2020

"I deserved the yellow card because I was rude. But I was rude to an idiot," Mourinho said after the game. "I clearly deserved the yellow card. I had bad words with the guy."

"For some reason, I was rude. But I was. And because I was rude, I deserved the yellow card."

However, when it was put to Mourinho that he seemed to be reading his rivals' notes, he replied indignantly: "What? I don't know what to say."

Tottenham had a Harry Kane goal ruled out for offside following a VAR review and, although Mourinho admitted to not having seen a replay, the coach is unhappy with the current use of technology.

Spurs had benefited from a tight call when Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki was deemed offside as he netted in their match on Saturday.

"I think, at this moment, the referees are not the referees," he said. "I think VAR should change its name.

"Video assistant referee? That's not true. It should be VR - video referee - because they are the referees. It's strange. You see the referees on the pitch, and they're not the referees - they're the assistant referees.

"The other guys in the office are the ones that make the big decisions of the game."

He added: "This is going in a very bad direction - sometimes in our favour, like it was in Norwich, sometimes against us.

"But the direction is really, really wrong. I think the first step should be to change the name, VAR to VR - video referee. That's the way it is."