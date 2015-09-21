Morgan Schneiderlin Labels Anthony Martial 'Amazing' After Double

Morgan Schneiderlin has no doubt Anthony Martial will be a star for Manchester United after the in-form forward inspired a come-from-behind victory at St Mary's.

Martial scored twice as United prevailed 3-2 against Southampton on Sunday, the Frenchman taking his tally to three goals in two Premier League matches.

Fans and pundits balked at the initial sum of 36 million pounds forked out by United for Martial on transfer-deadline day, but the composed 19-year-old has silenced the doubters from the start.

Speaking after his return to former club Southampton, United midfielder Schneiderlin said: "It's like you see in the game – he is very calm, very relaxed. He is an amazing talent.

"He came to the Premier League and he scores and he wants to do his best. He's a very intelligent guy, very calm. Today he showed great composure and great skill and power. He will be a great player for the future of Manchester United."