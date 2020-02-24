Liverpool were made to work to clinch a record-equalling 18th-straight Premier League win on Monday, needing a second-half rally to see off struggling West Ham 3-2 at Anfield.

Sadio Mane scored in the 81st minute to secure three more points on the march to a first title in 30 years, though they were made to work hard against opponents struggling at the wrong end of the table.

Jurgen Klopp's runaway leaders took an early lead but benefited from a nightmare outing for Lukasz Fabianski to match Manchester City's streak of victories in the competition.

It appeared set to be business as usual for the Reds when they claimed a ninth-minute lead on Merseyside, Georginio Wijnaldum nodding them in front.

The Dutchman stooped to convert Trent Alexander-Arnold's inviting cross, Fabianski only able to paw the ball into his net.

Home fans responded to the goal by chanting, 'We're going to win the league' – only to be quickly silenced by an equaliser at the Kop end.

Issa Diop met Robert Snodgrass' corner at the near post and his header squeezed beyond Alisson, meaning Liverpool’s advantage had lasted for a mere 174 seconds.

Substitute Pablo Fornals – on for the injured Tomas Soucek – then put West Ham ahead in the 54th minute, providing a well-placed, first-time finish when picked out by Declan Rice's cross.

Yet with David Moyes perhaps contemplating a first Anfield win in his managerial career at the 16th attempt, Fabianski's struggles continued.

79 & 26 - @LFC have already won as many points this season as Man Utd's treble winners of 1998-99 (79), and as many league games as Arsenal's 2003-04 'invincibles' (26). Astounding. pic.twitter.com/n0RfT5R2Hk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 24, 2020

Having just produced a spectacular save to tip away a drive from Alexander-Arnold, the usually reliable goalkeeper allowed a drive from Mohamed Salah to spill between his legs and cross the line.

The comeback was complete for Liverpool when Fabianski's ill-advised decision to come out and meet Alexander-Arnold allowed the full-back to clip a bouncing ball back inside for Mane to turn home.

Mane had a second goal ruled out by VAR for offside, but Liverpool were still able to celebrate a 21st successive home triumph, an English top-flight record they share with the legendary Bill Shankly's side from 1972.