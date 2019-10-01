Mane: Salah And I Are "Really Good Friends"

Sadio Mane insists an on-field row with Mohamed Salah is forgotten and he is good friends with his Liverpool team-mate.

Mane was overlooked by Salah when he was in a good position to score during a Premier League game at Burnley earlier in the season.

Salah later used social media to joke about the incident and although Mane accepts he was frustrated at the time, he has moved on.

"Wow! Good question. I think things can happen in football," Mane told a news conference on Tuesday when asked about the Salah spat.

"I feel a little bit frustrated because you want to score more goals. You see Man City score six, seven, eight and we know we can do that.

"For the team I think it was really important to score as many goals as we can, but he didn't see me and that can happen.

"I was a bit frustrated but we are really, really good friends."

Liverpool host Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday, with Mane facing his former club.

"It is special. I played for two and a half years in Salzburg and now I play against them," Mane said. "I am sure they will be ready for me and I will be ready for them as well.

"I will be really happy to meet my ex-team-mates. At the same time, I would love to win against them."

Erling Haaland's first-half hat-trick fired Salzburg to a 6-2 victory at home to Genk two weeks ago and Mane is aware of the teenage striker's threat.

"I watch sometimes the Austrian league, especially when Salzburg are playing," Mane added. "He is a really good player. We have to be careful."