Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy Remains In Custody Following Rape Charges

Benjamin Mendy has been remanded in custody after the Manchester City defender was charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Mendy was charged by Cheshire Constabulary on Thursday in relation to alleged attacks between October 2020 and August 2021.

The 27-year-old France international appeared in Chester Magistrates' Court on Friday, where he spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

Mendy was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Chester Crown Court on September 10.

The left-back was suspended by City pending an investigation after being charged.

City said in a statement released on Thursday: "Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation.

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete."