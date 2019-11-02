Manchester City Fight Back For Win Over Southampton

Manchester City kept pace with Premier League leaders Liverpool after Kyle Walker struck late on to give them a 2-1 victory over Southampton on Saturday.

Game on! Aguero puts Manchester City level!



Catch the end of this one on NBCSN! Or stream: https://t.co/GCri3Ilp6X pic.twitter.com/eVn4HPwUAG — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 2, 2019

A goalkeeping blunder by Ederson allowed James Ward-Prowse to give Southampton a surprise 13th-minute lead at Etihad Stadium.

City initially struggled to break down a resolute Southampton defence before Sergio Aguero eventually equalised when he fired past goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

KYLE WALKER HUGE FOR CITY pic.twitter.com/jizACZwGPl — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 2, 2019

However, Walker latched on to Angelino's cross to slide the ball home and secure a win that means the champions remain six points behind Liverpool.