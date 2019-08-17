Liverpool Defeat Southampton

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino struck at Southampton as Liverpool won 2-1 to continue their run of consecutive Premier League victories despite a late Adrian mistake.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds started poorly on the south coast on Saturday, seeing their hosts squander a couple of presentable first-half chances, but Mane, as so often, came up with the goods.
Sadio Mané and top shelf goals just go together.— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 17, 2019
The second half is coming up on NBCSN, stream: https://t.co/Q7xOcnnSgP pic.twitter.com/VQCJj1Ij9P
His brilliant effort - a third of the season after two in the UEFA Super Cup final - woke Liverpool from their slumber and they were comfortable in the second period even before Firmino doubled the advantage.
There was a wobble when Adrian hacked the ball straight at Danny Ings for an unlikely Saints response. Former Reds striker Ings should have equalised with a gilt-edged chance for his second, yet Liverpool held on.
A run of nine wins to close out last season could not deny Manchester City the title, but that streak of league successes goes on - reaching a club-record-equalling 11 - as Klopp's men look to be in the mix again this term.
Bobby Firmino! A beautiful goal matched by an equally beautiful celebration!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 17, 2019
Catch the end of this one on NBCSN, or stream here: https://t.co/eK5EcbUukX pic.twitter.com/F9daLNsMmU
Well, you don't see that everyday 😵 #SOULIV pic.twitter.com/5OOnsswhiz— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 17, 2019
What does it mean? Reds already battling for points
It will still be fresh in the mind of Liverpool players, staff and fans how taxing last season's title challenge was. We are in August but, at St Mary's, the visitors' display was that of a side already prepared to dig in again. The Reds were poor for 45 minutes but got the job done. The sign of champions? Two games into the season, they might hope to be more fluent.
Mane the man again
Klopp was able to name his first-choice front three from the start for the first time this season and, predictably, it was Mane and Firmino who made the difference. Mane's goal was particularly key as Southampton were hammering on the door and he turned the match in the visitors' favour.
Adrian fit but at fault
There were concerns Andy Lonergan was going to have to make his Premier League debut at 35 years old when Adrian was struggling following the Super Cup. The Spaniard was fit to start and made one crucial first-half stop, but his mistake for Southampton's goal provided a reminder of his limitations - even if Alisson has been guilty of similar in the past.
What's next?
Liverpool are now already four games into the new season and their next task is a tough one, with Klopp's men hosting Arsenal next Saturday. Southampton go to Brighton and Hove Albion earlier on the same day.