Español
Watch beIN SPORTS XTRA
Premier League

Liverpool Captain Henderson Signs New Contract

Jordan Henderson has committed his future to Liverpool after signing a new contract that will take him into a second decade at the club.

Getty Images

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has signed a new contract with the Premier League club.

 

Premier League Jordan Henderson Liverpool
Previous "Ronaldo Hasn't Been Signed To Sit On The Bench" S
Read
"Ronaldo Hasn't Been Signed To Sit On The Bench" Solskjaer
Next Ronaldo Proclaims Manchester United Has Special Pl
Read
Ronaldo Proclaims Manchester United Has Special Place In Heart

Latest Stories

>