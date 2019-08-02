Leicester City And Manchester United Agree To Maguire Fee, Rodgers Confirms

Leicester City and Manchester United have agreed a reported £80million ($87m) deal for the transfer of defender Harry Maguire, Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.

🗣️ "The fee has been agreed but it is not done yet. He is a top class player and a great man."



Brendan Rogers has the latest on Harry Maguire's move to Manchester United and how Leicester could replace him.



The England international has long been a target of the Manchester club. The move is expected to be announced shortly, with Maguire reportedly arriving for a medical on Saturday.

