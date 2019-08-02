Español
Leicester City And Manchester United Agree To Maguire Fee, Rodgers Confirms

Harry Maguire's prospective move to Manchester United is moving closer, with Leicester's Brendan Rodgers confirming a fee has been agreed.

Leicester City and Manchester United have agreed a reported £80million ($87m) deal for the transfer of defender Harry Maguire, Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.

 

The England international has long been a target of the Manchester club. The move is expected to be announced shortly, with Maguire reportedly arriving for a medical on Saturday.

 

