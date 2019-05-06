Kompany: 'In Big Moments Like This, I'm Going To Do Something'

Vincent Kompany said he scores goals like his long-range winner for Manchester City against Leicester City in training.

Kompany's first Premier League goal of the season moved City back above Liverpool into top spot in the table going into the final weekend.

In the 70th minute at the Etihad Stadium on Monday, Kompany arrowed a remarkable drive into Kasper Schmeichel's top-left corner to settle City's nerves.

Can you BELIEVE this moment? Vincent Kompany with an absolutely UNREAL goal from distance! #MCILEI pic.twitter.com/Vz8MbwiJ0a — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 6, 2019

City will therefore defend their title if they collect three points at Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, a 1-0 victory against the Foxes putting one hand on the trophy.

Kompany, who was emotional at the full-time whistle, was an unlikely hero for Pep Guardiola's side but the captain's key impact could see the club through to their fourth title in his 11 years at the club.

For Vincent Kompany, this is what it's really all about ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IzMSc0nV9Y — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 6, 2019

"I didn't score this season but for me, in big moments like this, I'm going to do something, I always feel that way," Kompany told Sky Sports.

"There was a bit of frustration [for me] today because everyone was saying don't shoot. It was annoying me - I haven't come this far for other players to tell me don't shoot. So I took it.

"I've scored goals like that in training. It's a funny story because it's 15 years at top level of having midfielders telling me don't shoot. For 15 years I've said dont worry, one day I'm going to shoot and score a big goal.

"We needed something from deep inside us to win. We needed more than quality and what we have normally needed this season. In reality it was a really good team performance and I'm really happy with everyone.

"Things sometimes are meant to happen. I just happened to score at the right time. Rather than quantity, make it quality, that's fine by me."

"I was thinking pass the ball, pass the ball. I wasn't confident"



Pep Guardiola was as shocked as most with Vincent Kompany's winner.



More: https://t.co/N49N0zK1g9 pic.twitter.com/QtxC0q7yji — Sky Sports MNF (@SkySportsMNF) May 6, 2019

Kompany's future at City remains unclear despite the 33-year-old having started three consecutive Premier League games, helping Guardiola's men keep clean sheets in each victory.

"For a while I've played every game like it's the last of my career and it takes a lot of hard work," Kompany, whose contract expires at the end of the season, added.

"Every game is potentially the last one. I don't know at this point [whether he will sign a new deal].

"At least I made it count."