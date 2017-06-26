Jose Mourinho Pays Tribute After The Death Of His Father

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has paid tribute to his father Felix, who has died at the age of 79.

Portuguese club Belenenses have confirmed Felix's passing, writing on their website: "At this particularly difficult moment, and on behalf of the entire Belenese family, the football club sends all his family and friends, especially his wife and son Jose Mourinho, the deepest condolences."

On Instagram, Jose shared a black and white image of him as a child with Felix, a goalkeeper who represented Vitoria Setubal and Belenenses in a 19-year playing career that also saw him earn one cap for Portugal.

Felix also had a 20-year spell in management, coaching - among others - both of his former clubs, Rio Ave and Leiria, who his son would go on to manage himself.