Premier League

Jordan Morris Joins Swansea City On Loan

Seattle Sounders and USMNT striker Jordan Morris has joined Swansea City on loan

Swansea City

 

Twenty-six year old Seattle Sounders and USMNT striker Jordan Morris has moved to the Premier League, joining Swansea City on loan for the remainder of the season.

 

Club statement:
 

Swansea City has completed the signing of Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris on loan for the remainder of the season, subject to international clearance.

The loan agreement includes an option to buy Morris at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 26-year-old has won 39 caps for the United States national team, scoring 10 goals, while he has 35 MLS goals to his name from 135 appearances with the Sounders.

One of his international goals was the winner in the USA’s Gold Cup final win over Jamaica in 2017,

 

Known for his pace, Morris – who had a trial with Bundesliga side Werder Bremen in 2016 -  can play as a central forward or in wide areas, and adds to Steve Cooper’s attacking options following Viktor Gyokeres’ return to Brighton earlier this month.

Morris will wear the number 11 shirt for the Swans, however, due to his arrival in Swansea today (Friday), he is not available for Saturday's FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest.

