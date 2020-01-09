Español
Get beIN SPORTS USA
Premier League

Harry Kane To Undergo Hamstring Surgery

Tottenham will be without star striker Harry Kane until April as he is set to undergo left hamstring surgery

Getty Images

 

England captain Harry Kane is to undergo surgery on his left hamstring and will be out of action until at least April, his club Tottenham have announced.

 

Club statement:

Following ongoing assessment by our medical staff over the past week, we can confirm that Harry Kane will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring.

The striker suffered the injury during our Premier League fixture against Southampton last week and specialists have advised surgery after further review of the injury.

The decision to undergo surgery is not expected to impact the timeframe that the England captain will be sidelined, with the expectation that he will return to training in April.

Soccer Premier League Tottenham Harry Kane
Previous Report: Chelsea Submit Bid For Metz Striker Diallo
Read
Report: Chelsea Submit Bid For Metz Striker Diallo
Next

Latest Stories