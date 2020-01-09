Harry Kane To Undergo Hamstring Surgery

England captain Harry Kane is to undergo surgery on his left hamstring and will be out of action until at least April, his club Tottenham have announced.

Club statement:

Following ongoing assessment by our medical staff over the past week, we can confirm that Harry Kane will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring.

The striker suffered the injury during our Premier League fixture against Southampton last week and specialists have advised surgery after further review of the injury.

The decision to undergo surgery is not expected to impact the timeframe that the England captain will be sidelined, with the expectation that he will return to training in April.