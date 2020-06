Leroy Sane will leave Manchester City after Pep Guardiola confirmed the Germany winger has rejected the club's offer of a new contract.

PEP 💬 (Re Sane) When we make an offer to a player it's because we want him. He has special quality. We want players who want to play with the club to achieve targets.



He is a nice guy and I love him so much. I have nothing against - but he wants another adventure.