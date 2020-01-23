Firmino Winner Lifts Liverpool Over Wolves

Liverpool moved 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League after Roberto Firmino struck a late winner in a 2-1 defeat of Wolves at Molineux.

A powerful header from Jordan Henderson gives Liverpool an early lead! 🔴⚽️ pic.twitter.com/hUnTXpYPAG — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 23, 2020

The Brazil striker's 10th goal of the season in all competitions six minutes from time was enough to seal a 22nd win from 23 league games this season for Jurgen Klopp's runaway leaders.

There was something of a setback for the visitors, though, who lost Sadio Mane to injury in the first half.

WOW 😱



A beautiful goal from @Raul_Jimenez9 and Wolverhampton! 👏 pic.twitter.com/MNiKyP1qGt — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 23, 2020

Jurgen Klopp's side had gone 725 minutes without conceding a goal in the top flight, stretching back to the 5-2 win over Everton in December, until Raul Jimenez cancelled out Jordan Henderson's opener.

It looked as though Wolves would be heading for what would have been a deserved point until Firmino fired home from inside the box, as Liverpool stretched their unbeaten league run to 40 matches.