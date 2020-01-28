Español
Fernandinho Signs Manchester City Extension

Fernandinho has signed a one-year contract extension with Manchester City

Fernandinho will not be leaving Manchester City at the end of the season after the Brazilian secured a one-year contract extension.

The 34-year-old was seemingly set to depart in July, with his previous deal approaching its conclusion, but City have ensured he will be around for at least another season.

 

An intelligent combative midfielder, Fernandinho joined City from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 and has been a revelation, appearing in at least 29 Premier League matches in every campaign.

He has remained a key figure this term, playing 20 of the champions' 24 top-flight games, filling in at centre-back for many of those due to City's defensive injury crisis.

 

City are already set to lose David Silva this year, with the Spaniard previously confirming his plan to return to Spain to be closer to his family.

Fernandinho has won three Premier League titles at City, though he looks unlikely to add to that tally this season with Liverpool 16 points clear of Pep Guardiola's men at the summit.

