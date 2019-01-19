'Extremely Angry' Sarri Questions Chelsea Motivation After Arsenal Loss

A seething Maurizio Sarri accused his Chelsea players of lacking motivation during their 2-0 Premier League defeat at Arsenal.

Alexandre Lacazette fashioned a brilliant 14th-minute opener and, although Marcos Alonso hit the post shortly after Laurent Koscielny doubled the Gunners' advantage, Chelsea seldom threatened in a limp display.

The parallels between this loss at the 3-1 defeat at Tottenham in November were clear to Sarri, who appeared on BT Sport with an interpreter to ensure his displeasure was communicated clearly.

"I am extremely angry. They were mentally more determined than we were."



"As a group of players they're not particularly aggressive from a mental point of view."



"It is something that is difficult to change."



Maurizio Sarri's astonishing post-match words!#PLTonight pic.twitter.com/QD3flVk9Nb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 19, 2019

"I'm really angry about the approach that we adopted today," he said. "I understand that against strong teams you can find yourself in difficulties from time to time but we have to react a lot better."

Having delayed his television interview to undertake a lengthy post-match address in the away dressing room, the former Napoli boss continued: "Obviously it's part of my job to talk to the team.

"It's an approach that we cannot accept. It was the same against Tottenham.

"We thought we'd overcome that problem but it seems to me we are finding it really hard to be motivated, to get ourselves up for these games at times.

"I don't mind losing but I don't like losing in this manner."

Chelsea remain fourth in the Premier League, occupying the final Champions League qualification spot, but they are now only three points ahead of both Arsenal and Manchester United.