Moise Kean Seals Everton Switch From Juventus

Juventus forward Moise Kean is set to join Everton on a three-year worth a reported $44.5m with add-ons.

Everton have a concluded a deal with Juventus to sign Moise Kean for an initial $35.6m and the forward is due to fly to England on Wednesday to finalize the move. 

The signing of the 19-year-old Italy international would be a significant coup for Everton, who have also sold midfielder Idrissa Gueye to Paris Saint-Germain for a fee understood to be $35.6m.

 

Everton could end up paying $44.5m for Kean with add-ons. 

