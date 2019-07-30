Moise Kean Seals Everton Switch From Juventus

GOAL

Everton have a concluded a deal with Juventus to sign Moise Kean for an initial $35.6m and the forward is due to fly to England on Wednesday to finalize the move.

The signing of the 19-year-old Italy international would be a significant coup for Everton, who have also sold midfielder Idrissa Gueye to Paris Saint-Germain for a fee understood to be $35.6m.

Moise Kean to Everton, here we go! Total agreement reached with Juventus, last details will be completed on next hours. The striker will fly to UK tomorrow to undergo his medicals and sign the contract. 🔵 #transfers #Everton #Juve — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2019

Everton could end up paying $44.5m for Kean with add-ons.