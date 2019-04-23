Christian Eriksen's stunning late strike secured Tottenham a crucial 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion to give Spurs complete control in the top-four race.

Spurs appeared to be heading for an underwhelming draw that would have seen Brighton edge closer to securing their Premier League safety, but Eriksen struck two minutes from time to cruelly deny Chris Hughton's hard-working side.

What a hit for Christian Eriksen for a key late goal for Tottenham! pic.twitter.com/X5IYHxAw87 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 23, 2019

After a quiet opening, the first half grew into a lively encounter, with Spurs going closest just before the interval when Dele Alli had an effort blocked on the line.

Spurs stepped things up a notch in the second half bit looked to have run out of ideas after Toby Alderweireld hit the post, but Eriksen continued plugging away and eventually found the net late on, taking Mauricio Pochettino's men four points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal.