De Gea drops hint over future: 'I don't see myself away from Man Utd'

David de Gea hinted he could spend the rest of his career at Manchester United.

De Gea joined United in 2011 from Atletico Madrid, who the Red Devils face in the last 16 of the Champions League, the first leg of which is at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.

During his time in England, De Gea progressed from a young prospect to one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

While his form over the previous few years appeared to dip, he has seemingly been back to his best in 2021-22.

According to Opta data, only Kepa Arrizabalaga has prevented more goals (10.5) than De Gea (7.9) across all competitions among goalkeepers at Premier League clubs.

Wednesday's clash will be De Gea's first match against Atletico since leaving them over a decade over, and the occasion offered him the chance to reflect on his affinity with both clubs.

"I like the fact I was born in Madrid, but at the end of the day, it's just a city," he told UEFA.

"Now I feel as if I'm from Manchester. I just feel like anyone else from Manchester. Where you are loved and welcomed is your home.

"I've been here for many years and, obviously, anything can happen in life, in the world of football, but honestly I don't see myself away from Manchester United.

"Of course, I'm going back home [for this tie], I'm going back to the club that gave me the opportunity to be who I am today. But this is just another match.

"Everyone wants to play well, we want to win, it is a Champions League match. Obviously, I wish Atletico all the best, but I don't know whether the fact we're playing them is a good or bad omen.

"Everyone is going there to win, especially me."

De Gea's United contract expires in June next year, though United have the option to extend it for a further 12 months.

His comments would seem to suggest he sees himself signing another contract that expires beyond that date, however.

De Gea will be one of Ralf Rangnick's first picks as United go to Madrid for the first leg, before hosting Atletico at Old Trafford on March 15.