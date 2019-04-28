David de Gea has made three errors leading to goals in his last four games for Manchester United, as many as he did in his previous 123 outings for the Red Devils.

The Spain international's latest blunder came late in the first half of Sunday's game against Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Marcos Alonso with the equalizer for Chelsea! pic.twitter.com/4AfaCB7AAp — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 28, 2019

Juan Mata's goal had put United ahead, but De Gea - who has endured a difficult season - allowed the Blues to draw level before half-time.

Antonio Rudiger's long-range effort seemed like a simple one for De Gea to deal with, only for the goalkeeper to spill the ball, with Marcos Alonso on hand to turn home a neat finish.