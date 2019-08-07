Report: David Luiz Misses Chelsea Training Amid Arsenal Links

GOAL

David Luiz skipped Chelsea training on Wednesday ahead of a possible move to Arsenal.

Luiz, 32, only just signed a two-year extension with Chelsea in May, but he now could be set to depart Stamford Bridge with just a day left in the transfer window.

Those I’ve spoken to stress Luiz didn’t refuse to train, but we’re in the world of semantics now.



Very interesting final 24 hours of the transfer window ahead for Chelsea, in spite of the transfer ban #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) August 7, 2019

Arsenal have long been in the market for a new centre-back and just saw Laurent Koscielny sign with Bordeaux this week.