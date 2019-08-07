Español
Report: David Luiz Misses Chelsea Training Amid Arsenal Links

Defender David Luiz could be leaving Chelsea with Arsenal reportedly interested in signing the Brazilian before the transfer window closes.

David Luiz skipped Chelsea training on Wednesday ahead of a possible move to Arsenal.

Luiz, 32, only just signed a two-year extension with Chelsea in May, but he now could be set to depart Stamford Bridge with just a day left in the transfer window.

 

Arsenal have long been in the market for a new centre-back and just saw Laurent Koscielny sign with Bordeaux this week.

