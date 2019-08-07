Report: David Luiz Misses Chelsea Training Amid Arsenal Links

David Luiz skipped Chelsea training on Wednesday ahead of a possible move to Arsenal.
Luiz, 32, only just signed a two-year extension with Chelsea in May, but he now could be set to depart Stamford Bridge with just a day left in the transfer window.
Those I’ve spoken to stress Luiz didn’t refuse to train, but we’re in the world of semantics now.— Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) August 7, 2019
Very interesting final 24 hours of the transfer window ahead for Chelsea, in spite of the transfer ban #cfc
Arsenal have long been in the market for a new centre-back and just saw Laurent Koscielny sign with Bordeaux this week.