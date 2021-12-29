Chelsea 1-1 Brighton and Hove Albion: Welbeck denies Tuchel's men in stoppage time

Danny Welbeck scored in stoppage time as Brighton and Hove Albion deservedly claimed a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Romelu Lukaku followed up his first Premier League goal since September in Sunday's 3-1 win at Aston Villa and looked like he would help his side to a second consecutive top-flight win with a fine header shortly before the half-hour mark.

Brighton carved out a host of opportunities in the second period and sealed the point their enterprising display deserved in added time when substitute Welbeck headed past Edouard Mendy.

That goal meant Chelsea moved into second above Liverpool but only by a point, while Brighton went up a place to 10th.