Bruno Fernandes Wins Manchester United's Player Of The Month

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has won the Premier League Player of the Month award for February.

The Portugal star has made just five appearances in England's top flight since joining the Red Devils from Sporting CP for an initial fee of £46.5million (€55m).

The 25-year-old has made a flying start to his United career, though, registering three goals and four assists in his first nine appearances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In league games last month, he impressed on debut in a draw with Wolves before assisting Harry Maguire's goal in a 2-0 win at Chelsea.

Fernandes then registered a goal and an assist in the 3-0 defeat of Watford, earning the latest Player of the Month prize.

He is the 20th different United player to claim the award and the first from Portugal since Deco in 2008.

He also follows in the footsteps of Anthony Martial, who was the previous United player to win the prize in his first month in the Premier League back in 2015.

"Since I was a kid it was a dream to play for Man United, and to be there at Old Trafford is the biggest dream of my career," Fernandes said after collecting his award.

"When you come to a new club you always want to score, and the first goal is special. It doesn't matter how the goal is scored, but important is the goal's worth.

"I'm happy with my start, but from now I need to give more, to be better."

Fernandes beat Marcos Alonso, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Matt Doherty and Nick Pope to the February award.