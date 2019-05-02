Bernardo Silva Ignoring Barcelona Transfer Rumors

GOAL - Chris Burton

Bernardo Silva is ignoring speculation linking him with a possible move to Barcelona and intends to honour the contract extension he has signed at Manchester City.

The Portugal international only committed to fresh terms at the Etihad Stadium in March.

His new deal is set to keep the 24-year-old playmaker with the reigning Premier League champions until the summer of 2025.

Commitment to City has, however, done little to curb speculation regarding Silva’s future.

2 to go!! COME ON 🔵🔵 pic.twitter.com/RTTQGCA3Lc — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) April 28, 2019

It is still being suggested that he could be targeted by La Liga heavyweights Barcelona at some point in a big-money move.

Silva is planning to be back for more with the Blues in 2019-20, though, with transfer gossip being shrugged off for now.

"I do not think about it," he told Record when quizzed on the supposed interest from Camp Nou.

"I just renewed my contract with Manchester City, and after this season I have another three years of contract. I am very happy in Manchester."

Silva still has plenty of targets to chase down in England.

He is also determined to help City conquer Europe, with Champions League glory having eluded them once again this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side suffered a quarter-final defeat to Totteham in continental competition, but can still complete a domestic treble.

The Carabao Cup has already been secured, while the FA Cup and Premier League crown remain in their sights.

"It was a great disappointment," Silva said of City’s unfortunate exit at the hands of Spurs.

"We left the quarter-finals of the Champions League against a team we knew very well. In the second leg we had a few moments on and off the tie with the VAR issue.

"We have to finish the season in the best way and win the titles that are missing. In the next season we will try again to win the Champions League.

"Let's give our best. We know what is at stake, the pressure is great, but we are used to that sort of thing."

City may have been knocked from the Premier League summit once more by the time they return to action at home to Leicester on Monday, with Liverpool set to take in a trip to Newcastle on Saturday.