Hector Bellerin marked his Arsenal return with a dramatic late goal for the 10-man Gunners as they salvaged a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Chelsea.

18 YEAR OLD MARTINELLI 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/gzU1Z8ptKX — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 21, 2020

After six weeks out with a hamstring injury, Bellerin – named captain for the game by Mikel Arteta – curled home from 18 yards with three minutes remaining after Cesar Azpilicueta thought he had won the game for the Blues.

🚨 Azpilicueta scores for Chelsea! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/03f6irZe8j — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 21, 2020

Chelsea took the lead in the 28th minute when Jorginho slotted home a penalty after David Luiz was shown a red card for bundling over Tammy Abraham in his attempt to bail Shkodran Mustafi out for a loose pass.

WHAT IS HAPPENING, BELLERIN LEVELS IT 🔴👏 pic.twitter.com/xa9BA6xPTv — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 21, 2020

Arsenal did well to stay in the game and after Gabriel Martinelli cancelled out the opener, and Bellerin ensured Chelsea's jubilation following Azpilicueta's 84th-minute volley was short-lived.