West Brom are furious over Barcelona's announcement of the signing of Louis Barry, believing the deal is not yet complete, according to Sky Sports.

While Barca announced the signing of the 16-year-old, West Brom say the club, nor the English FA have signed off on all the transfer forms.

Until those forms are completed, UEFA rules will not permit Barry to play in Spain, which he is expected to do with Barca's youth side.