Español
Keep beIN
Premier League

Aubameyang Strikes Late To Give 10-Man Arsenal 3-2 Win Over Aston Villa

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was sent off for Arsenal but late goals from Calum Chambers and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave them all three points.

Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late free-kick handed 10-man Arsenal a 3-2 Premier League win over Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners threw away a two-goal lead to draw with Watford last weekend and looked like they would be on the end of another disappointing result when John McGinn scored for Villa after 20 minutes.

 

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was sent off for the hosts shortly before the break after picking up a second booking, but Nicolas Pepe's first goal for the club – from the penalty spot – pulled them level after 59 minutes.

 

Parity lasted for only a minute as Wesley's close-range finish restored Villa's lead, but Calum Chambers and Aubameyang struck in the final 10 minutes to move Unai Emery's side up to fourth in the Premier League.

 

 

 

Premier League Arsenal Aston Villa Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Nicolas Pepe Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Previous Mourinho: I Don't Like This Manchester United Team
Read
Mourinho: I Don't Like This Manchester United Team At All
Next Yeni Malatyaspor 1-1 Galatasaray: Guilherme Draws
Read
Yeni Malatyaspor 1-1 Galatasaray: Guilherme Draws Hosts Level In 89th Minute

Latest Stories