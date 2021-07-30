Arsenal Sign England International White

Arsenal have moved to bolster their defence with the signing of England international Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion for a reported £50million fee.

White has signed a long-term deal at the Emirates Stadium in a move that was completed on Friday.

The 23-year-old had agreed a four-year deal with Brighton in 2020 after impressing on loan with Leeds United in the 2019-20 season.

White went on to establish himself as a key part of Graham Potter's side, making 36 Premier League appearances last term.

His form was rewarded with a call up to England's provisional squad for Euro 2020, with White then replacing the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold in Gareth Southgate's 26-man selection.

Though he did not make an appearance at the Euros, Arsenal have nevertheless committed to a huge outlay on the youngster. Mikel Arteta's side are short at the back having allowed David Luiz to leave upon the expiration of his contract.