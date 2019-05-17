Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas has denied he is about to call time on his career after making a good recovery from the heart attack suffered this month.

Portuguese sports paper O Jogo reported on Friday that the Real Madrid great had taken the decision to retire from professional football, two weeks on from suffering a myocardial infarction in training with the Primeira Liga side.

Buenas a tod@s:

Retirarme, habrá un día que me tenga que retirar. Déjenme anunciar dicha noticia cuando llegue ese momento. Por ahora tranquilidad. Ayer tuve revisión con el Dr.Filipe Macedo. Todo muy bien. Eso sí que es una gran noticia que quería compartir con todos! 💙👍🏼 — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) May 17, 2019

But Casillas, who underwent emergency surgery before returning home five days later, says he is relaxed about his future and will end his playing days only when the time is right.

CASILLAS UNSURE OF PLAYING FUTURE

In a message posted on his official Twitter page, the Spanish keeper said: "Retire? There'll come a day when I have to retire. Let me announce that news when the moment comes.

"For now, relax. I had an appointment with Dr Filipe Macedo yesterday and everything's going well. Now that is great news I wanted to share."

MADRID LEAD SUPPORT FOR CASILLAS

Casillas played more than 700 matches for Madrid before joining Porto on a free transfer in 2015, where he has made a further 116 league appearances.